Executive Appointments
Cashwerkz announces new chief executive
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 APR 2020   3:05PM

Cashwerkz has appointed a fixed income professional as its new chief executive.

Jon Lechte will take on the top role, effective April 1, having held a number of executive and senior roles in fixed income.

"Jon joins Cashwerkz to lead the growth trajectory as cash and fixed interest become an even more necessary asset in the current climate," Cashwerkz said.

"He will leverage his vast experience to innovate product and technology services up the defensive yield curve and generate further revenue opportunities."

Lechte worked as head of markets and director at Fiig Securities where he led the bond, research, sales, product origination and risk management teams.

Prior to that, Lechte worked at UBS for 14 years holding a number of roles including the head of Asia and Japan for fixed income and debt origination, head of fixed income for Australia and head of fixed interest trading Australia.

He was also a founding director for Yieldbroker.

Letche is an investor and board member of Moneyme and has invested in many start-ups within financial services and other sectors.

Commenting on his appointment, Letche said: "I am very excited to help lead Cashwerkz to grow the flow of funds on to the platform, innovate in product and technology to generate more revenue streams and grow our talent to execute our strategy."

Executive chairman, John Nantes said the board is pleased with the appointment given Letche's proven experience, leadership and entrepreneurship.

"Jon is very well known in the industry and has a solid reputation for delivering high performance and putting customers first," Nantes said.

"The true value of our marketplace solutions has significantly grown in the current environment, and Cashwerkz is well placed with Jon as our chief executive."

Nantes also thanked Hector Ortiz for his "efforts and enormous contribution" as acting chief executive over the previous months.

"Hector will now be solely focused on his role as Head of Sales and Global Distribution, building the domestic and international business," Nantes said.

Read more: CashwerkzJon LechteJohn NantesHector OrtizFiig SecuritiesMoneymeUBSYieldbroker
