Investment

Carnegie launches second crypto fund

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 5 JUL 2021   11:57AM

MH Carnegie & Co has launched its second crypto fund, with a new market-neutral strategy.

The MHC Digital Market Neutral Fund is aimed at Australian wholesale investors looking to take advantage of inefficiencies within the cryptocurrency, blockchain and DeFi (decentralised finance) markets.

It is designed to cater to those concerned about the high risks associated with direct investment in volatile cryptocurrencies.

"Having taken our first steps in the cryptocurrency space, we learnt one key point which formed the basis for our second fund: these are young and developing markets offering exceptional risk-return opportunities without the need to take a directional view on the market as a whole," MH Carnegie & Co principal Mark Carnegie said.

"In the past year, we've seen the crypto market dominated by retail investors who want to buy Bitcoin and [hold on for dear life] in the hope of enormous returns. With so many new investors buying into these incredibly volatile assets, huge price anomalies have developed."

He added that he believes the opportunities around cryptocurrencies will shift if institutions become comfortable with investing in the assets.

"It's worth noting that these early-stage opportunities won't be around forever. Eventually, once the large cap traditional players overcome their hesitations on crypto, they will come around in droves and take the same positions we have (but in much greater size) to close these price gaps," Carnegie said.

"Until then, a combination of derivative strategies and liquidity provision affords us the opportunity to take advantage of pricing anomalies not seen in traditional markets for many years."

Carnegie said in the fund's market neutral strategy it will seek to generate outsized alpha returns independent of cryptocurrency market conditions through yield farming, arbitrage strategies, options strategies and basis trading, targeting a 30% annual return while minimising volatility.

