CareSuper changes TPD definition, extends cover

CareSuper is making a raft of changes to its insurance offering, including a change to the definition of total and permanent disablement (TPD), impacting members who file a claim.

CareSuper said its insurer MetLife has made the definition change. Under the current definition, individuals are eligible for TPD cover if they're permanently disabled, unable to work, or unable to perform certain activities.

However, from April 1, the TPD definition will change and be split into two categories based on age and employment status.

If the insured member was employed or self-employed within 16 months before the disablement date and below 65 years old, they fall under Definition A. This definition requires the insured member to be evaluated as "unlikely to ever engage in any occupation" to qualify for TPD.

For insured members 65 years old and older, or not employed or self-employed within 16 months before the disablement date, they fall under Definition B. This definition requires the insured member to be evaluated as "unable to do basic activities associated with work ever aged" to be eligible for TPD.

Both definitions require the insured member to be assessed as unlikely to ever engage in any occupation.

Meanwhile, CareSuper said the maximum eligibility age for death and TPD insurance cover will be extended to provide longer coverage. Under the new policy, individuals can have death cover until they reach the age of 75 and TPD cover until the age of 70.

But, if an individual turns 65 before April 1, 2023, they will not be eligible for the extended TPD cover, and if they turn 70 before the same date, they will not be eligible for the extended death cover.

The super fund is also increasing the maximum level pre-disability income for income protection cover.

The maximum pre-disability income replacement will be increased from 85% to 87% of their pre-disability income, up to a maximum of $40,000 per month, for two-year and five-year benefit periods.

This will help members receive a higher percentage of their pre-disability income when they make a valid income protection claim, CareSuper said.

Additionally, after making a valid income protection claim, members will receive a maximum of 12% of their income paid into their CareSuper account as a super contribution, up from 10%, to align with future increases to mandatory Super Guarantee contributions.

CareSuper is also making other changes to its insurance offerings, such as using age-based rates rather than traditional 5-year age bands to calculate insurance fees for death and TPD cover.

The fund has also simplified its death and TPD cover options by offering either fixed coverage or age-based cover only. Members can choose to have their cover amount based on their age, with options ranging from 25% to 200% of the standard cover amount.