CareSuper adds three to investments team

Two new portfolio managers and an investment communications manager have joined the super fund.

CareSuper chief investment officer Suzanne Branton said the appointments come as the investment team enters "an exciting and dynamic phase of growth."

Caroline Strahan has been named portfolio manager, credit. She joins after more than three years at HESTA where she was most recently associate investment manager - global debt, credit and cash. Prior, she served as a senior investment analyst.

Strahan also previously spent over seven years as a director at S&P Global Ratings, and brings experience in product management including at Allianz and ANZ.

Joining as portfolio manager, private equity is Matthew Macdonald.

Macdonald has made the jump from AustralianSuper, where he spent the last four years as senior investment analyst, private equity. Before that, he worked as a senior investment analyst in the unlisted assets team at HESTA for close to five years.

Finally, Andrea Jenke is joining the team as investment communications manager.

Jenke also joins from HESTA, where she was responsible investment - reporting and communications lead for the past three years after having served as a consultant for the fund in the same capacity for two years.

Jenke has worked across some of the biggest names in the local wealth management scene, including Cbus, IOOF, Morgan Stanley, Bell Potter and Merrill Lynch. She also currently sits on the Certification Assessment Panel for the Responsible Investment Association Australia.

"We are fortunate to have Caroline, Matthew and Andrea on board. Their expertise will add enormous value to our outstanding team of investment professionals," Branton said.

"We're a profit-to-member super fund with more than 580,000 members and over $59 billion in assets, with staff right across Australia who are passionate about supporting our members to retire with confidence."