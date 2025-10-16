Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle

Funds SA chair Guy Debelle has told the IGCC Summit 2025 that numerous governments not going ahead with a carbon tax was a "missed opportunity".

"The carbon tax wouldn't have been a bad thing to have done, but we lost a few Prime Ministers on the back of that one," Debelle said.

"A carbon tax is, from an economic point of view, the most efficient way to align [with climate goals]."

Debelle said one of the main impediments for encouraging large-scale investment into opportunities that would benefit the environment is different time horizons.

"The investment horizon is shorter than the climate horizon... unfortunately, people are still not factoring those 'here and now' climate risks inside that horizon," he said.

"One of the big challenges we face is not incorporating things in the relevant horizon, in the investment horizon. It's not the seventh-generation horizon. It's actually shorter than that, but these [negative climate] effects are happening now, and they're only going to get worse over the investment horizon.

"That's the real disconnect; not incorporating a lot of those physical risks into the investment decision today serves as the tragedy of the misalignment of the horizons."

Debelle added that a lot of the economics and policies "now work", but it is a matter for the investment community to "get on with it".

"Absent the carbon tax, we've got pretty much most things you'd want in place to incentivise investment. So, the economics now actually work. It's really a question of actually just getting on and doing it, and the opportunities are there," he said.

"It's looking at the cost to your portfolio from both from the fiscal risks and also the transition risks."

