Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

CALI takes on Life Code

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 28 SEP 2023   12:32PM

From tomorrow, the responsibility for the Life Insurance Code of Practice (Life Code) will transition from the Financial Services Council (FSC) to the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI).

Launched last year, CALI is the brainchild of a collective of life insurers who believe the sector should have its own dedicated association.

CALI will assume responsibility for the Life Code and become the primary point of contact for code-related matters for industry stakeholders, regulators, and policy makers.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said he is proud of the work the FSC has undertaken to deliver the Life Code, and the positive impact it has had on life insurance consumers.

The latest version of the Life Code was effective July 1, and expands on the important work completed by the FSC when the original Code of Practice was released in 2017.

"As the landscape of industry representation has evolved in the last few years, it has become evident that transferring the Life Code to CALI is the appropriate step forward, and we are confident that life insurers will be well-served by the new association's responsibility for the Life Code," Briggs said.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

"The FSC will continue to be a leading voice in related policy debates, including financial advice and the increased political and regulatory scrutiny surrounding group life insurance in superannuation.

"Our ongoing involvement in insurance-related policy reflects our commitment to safeguarding the interests of consumers and ensuring that the financial services industry remains responsive to consumers' needs."

Last month, the FSC added several new consumer protections to the Life Code, including the industry's first guidelines on family and domestic violence, as well as new protections in the genetics moratorium.

Read more: CALIFinancial Services CouncilBlake Briggs
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CALI launches scholarship to boost female risk advisers
Government consults on superannuation objective laws
Iress Wealth appoints interim chief
Government must do more after product failures: FSC, SCA
IGR to spark fresh retirement income consultation
Iress adds new operations, customer service leaders
Rethinking retirement: Focus on spending, not saving
Super framework ideal for advice: Jones
Advisers embrace less back-office burden
Labor advances super performance test changes

Editor's Choice

Regal dumps bid for Pacific Current Group

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
Months on from submitting its bid to acquire Pacific Current Group, Regal Partners has withdrawn, saying it's been "consistently disappointed" in dealing with the fund manager.

PwC chief executives hold too much power: Review

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:35PM
Too much power has rested in the hands of PwC chief executives, who are elected in a presidential-style campaign and, other than maintaining popularity, have unchecked authority, an independent review has found.

New fund targets 'blue chips of tomorrow'

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:45AM
Datt Capital is targeting self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) investors with the launch of a new small caps fund.

Skynet adviser stole $10.2m: Court

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:57AM
The principal and financial adviser of Skynet Financial Services swindled clients to the tune of $10 million and could face up to 20 years in jail.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cullen Gunn

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KILTER RURAL
It was a fascination with Australian flora and fauna that led to Cullen Gunn to pursue a career in agriculture. Three decades later, and as Kilter Rural founding director and chief executive, Gunn aims to deliver returns by protecting Australia's unique biodiversity through regeneration of farmland and water systems. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.