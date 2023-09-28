CALI takes on Life Code

From tomorrow, the responsibility for the Life Insurance Code of Practice (Life Code) will transition from the Financial Services Council (FSC) to the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI).

Launched last year, CALI is the brainchild of a collective of life insurers who believe the sector should have its own dedicated association.

CALI will assume responsibility for the Life Code and become the primary point of contact for code-related matters for industry stakeholders, regulators, and policy makers.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said he is proud of the work the FSC has undertaken to deliver the Life Code, and the positive impact it has had on life insurance consumers.

The latest version of the Life Code was effective July 1, and expands on the important work completed by the FSC when the original Code of Practice was released in 2017.

"As the landscape of industry representation has evolved in the last few years, it has become evident that transferring the Life Code to CALI is the appropriate step forward, and we are confident that life insurers will be well-served by the new association's responsibility for the Life Code," Briggs said.

"The FSC will continue to be a leading voice in related policy debates, including financial advice and the increased political and regulatory scrutiny surrounding group life insurance in superannuation.

"Our ongoing involvement in insurance-related policy reflects our commitment to safeguarding the interests of consumers and ensuring that the financial services industry remains responsive to consumers' needs."

Last month, the FSC added several new consumer protections to the Life Code, including the industry's first guidelines on family and domestic violence, as well as new protections in the genetics moratorium.