Buy-sell spreads higher for active and diversified ETFs: Rainmaker

Active ETFs and diversified ETFs have the highest buy-sell spreads among ASX-listed ETFs, according to Rainmaker analysis.

Across the ASX-listed ETFs, the median buy-sell spread is 17 bps. However, the actual spread varies vastly by types of ETFs.

The highest buy-sell spreads are seen across active ETFs (median spread of 44bps) and hedge funds (38 bps), while cash products have the lowest number at 2bps median.

The third-highest buy-sell spreads were seen across diversified ETFs (25bps), where Vanguard had lower spreads than BetaShares. This was followed by international equities ETFs (20bps).

All other asset classes were at or below the median of 17bps: Australian equities (17bps), commodities and currency (15bps each), fixed interest (13bps), property (12bps) and cash (2bps).

By strategy type, active ETFs had the highest median buy-sell spread (44bps), followed by hedge funds (38bps), smart beta (19bps) and passive index-tracking ETFs (15bps).

The numbers are based on the ASX's monthly product summary for June 2021.

Rainmaker head of investment research John Dyall said for strategies that are offered as both unlisted funds and in the ETF format, buy-sell spreads can vary significantly between the two investment structures.

"...particularly with active ETFs. This is due to the stock exchange convention of rounding to the nearest cent which has the greatest effect on products with low prices," Dyall said.

The buy-sell spread refers to the difference in the buy price of an ETF's units and the sell price. For example, if an ETF's units have the mid-price of $100, the buy price may be $100.02 while on selling, the investor may only get $99.98. This would imply a bid-ask or buy-sell spread of 4bps.

A tight buy-sell spread is good for the investors as they get to keep more of their investment while making or selling an investment. It usually depends on two factors: the volume of trading, and the cost for an authorised participant to create liquidity.

Popular belief says the bigger an ETF gets and the more it is traded, the tighter its spread. However, Dyall said this may not be true.

Instead, the spread has a higher correlation to the fee structure.

"While there is reasonable correlation between the buy-sell spread and the MER [management expense ratio] [at 0.5], there is no relationship between the buy-sell spread and both traded volume [-0.2] and FUM [funds under management] [at -0.5]," he said.