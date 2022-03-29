Budget aims to please women

The new Federal Budget includes a series of measures aimed at addressing issues that impact women's health, safety and economic success.

Most notably, the government has committed to modernising the Commonwealth Paid Parental Leave scheme - which currently allows a mother and partner to take 10 weeks of paid leave each.

Under the updated scheme, single parents can take the full 20 weeks and families can divide the 20 weeks amongst carers as they wish.

This includes the ability for partners to share parenting, each returning to work on a part time basis, and still receive the Paid Parental Leave entitlements each.

The government has committed a spend of $346.1 million over five years to enhancing the Paid Parental Leave scheme.

Along with the new flexibility, it will broaden the income test to have an additional household income threshold of $350,000, per year. This addition is expected to benefit women who are the main breadwinner for families.

Minister for women's economic security Jane Hume said the revamped parental leave program should reflect the diversity of Australian families.

"Giving families greater choice and flexibility about managing work and care will boost women's workforce participation, and enhance their economic security. Our reforms substantially improve the Paid Parental Leave scheme," she said.

The government has also committed to spending on child care, though it did not specifically increase the child care subsidy as some expected.

The budget allocates $19.4 million for additional childcare spending, on top of the $10.3 billion spend last year.

Last year's announcement that the annual cap on the child care subsidy would be removed and subsidies for second and subsequent children would be increased will remain in place - with the government projecting these measures assist 250,000 families and save them an average of $2260 a year.

The child care funding is mostly targeted to regional areas, where the funding will assist in the establishment of 20 new services in remote parts of Australia where there is currently limited access to child care.

Other measures aimed at bolstering the economic success of women include an investment of $38.6 million over four years for who commence in higher paying trade occupations on the Australian Apprenticeship Priority List to be provided additional supports, such as mentoring and wraparound services.

Another $3.9 million will be spent on the 'Supporting Women's Mid-Career Transition to the Tech Workforce' initiative, which aims to create pathways for women into lucrative careers in technology.

Making women's safety a priority

Separately, improving women's safety is a stated priority for the 2022-2023 budget, with $1.3 billion allocated to the issue.

Minister for families and social services and minister for women's safety Anne Ruston said this brings the Commonwealth's investment in women's safety initiatives overall to $2.5 billion to support the transition to and implementation of the next phase of the National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children 2022-2032.

"The National Plan is the blueprint for the government's commitment to end violence against women and children," Ruston said.

"Our commitment spans the lifecycle of violence because we know that prevention, early intervention, response and recovery are all key to ending gender-based violence."

Out of the spend on the issue, $222.6 million has been allocated to prevention initiatives including expanding the role of the national prevention organisation, Our Watch, establishing a national consent campaign and extending the Stop it at the Start campaign as well as investing in community-led prevention programs.

A further $328.2 million will be spent to expand and establish early intervention programs. This includes $127.8 million for trauma-informed national counselling services to support victim-survivors of domestic violence, including children impacted by family violence. Part of that money will also go to behaviour change services for individuals who have perpetrated or are at risk of perpetrating gendered violence.

Those leaving a situation of domestic violence will still be able to access the $5000 Escaping Violence Payment, with $240 million allocated to this program.

A further $100 million will be provided for a second stage of the Safe Places Program, which will deliver about 720 new emergency and transitional accommodation places that is estimated to support up to 2,880 women and children annually.

Specific funding for women's health

The budget also included a significant boost to investments in prevention and treatment for women's health issues.

The government will spend $330.6 million over four years to fund initiatives supporting the maternal, sexual and reproductive health of Australian women and girls that will support the National Women's Health Strategy 2020-30.

This includes $58 million to support women with endometriosis, a condition which effects one in nine women in Australia.

The new support for endometriosis suffers will see $25 million spent over four years to list a new pelvic magnetic resonance imaging item on the Medicare Benefits Schedule for the investigation of infertility. Additionally, $16 million over four years will be spent to establish endometriosis and pelvic pain general practice clinics in each state and territory.

The government also flagged investments in stillbirth and miscarriage support and greater access to breast and cervical cancer screenings.