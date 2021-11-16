BTC Markets adds to advisory board

The digital assets exchange appointed two new senior additions to its advisory board, hiring from ASX and Tyro.

David Raper and Garry Duursma joined the advisory board following the release of the final report of the Parliamentary Committee on Australia as a Technology Centre.

Raper spent the last 15 years at ASX originally joining as general manager, trading operations and markets before taking on the role of executive general manager - trading services, data, and technology.

He held positions at J.P. Morgan, SFE Corporation and has advised on boards including Yieldbroker, ASX Refinitiv Charity Foundation and Mycelium.

Duursma was previously vice president sales and marketing at Tyro and head of market development and payments innovation at Mastercard, Australia and New Zealand

He was also a fintech investor and consultant at Xinja and held roles at WooliesX, Ingogo and Spotpass.

"At BTC Markets, we have been at the forefront working with regulators to support the local cryptocurrency industry. The appointment of both these experienced gentlemen will only help us further in our mission to provide a better environment for crypto investors and businesses alike," BTC Markets chief executive Caroline Bowler said.

The senate committee chaired by Andrew Bragg tabled its final report last month into the regulation of cryptocurrencies and outlined 12 recommendations.

"Following the release of Senator Bragg's report supporting monumental regulatory change to the Australian crypto space, David and Garry will play a vital role in guiding BTC Markets through the implementation phase," Bowler said.

Bragg's recommendations included the establishment of a market licensing regime for crypto exchanges, a custody or depository regime for digital assets, a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) company structure, changes to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing guidelines and capital gains tax.

The report recommended developing a "token" classification for different cryptocurrencies and digital assets to determine whether regulatory requirements should apply, such as an AFSL.