Investment
Boutique extends GBST partnership
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 22 SEP 2020   12:08PM

Warakirri Asset Management has extended its partnership with after-tax investment-focused service provider GBST for its superannuation clients to include international indices.

Warakirri and GBST have worked together for a decade, providing custom after-tax benchmarks for Australian equity portfolios to superannuation funds.

It will now also use GBST to provide after-tax services based on the global MSCI after-tax benchmarks index series, for which GBST is the first globally accredited provider, the boutique said.

"Warakirri is a leading provider of after-tax reporting and performance analytics to superannuation funds and fund managers in Australia," Warakirri managing director Jim McKay said.

"We have been benchmarking Australian equities portfolios on an after-tax basis since 2007, and through our long-term relationship with GBST, we are pleased to extend our services to include global benchmarks and performance analytics for the Australian superannuation industry."

GBST business solutions executive Kathy Taylor-Hofmann said: "We are committed to helping superannuation funds improve member outcomes through tax-aware investing."

"So, it is fantastic to extend our after-tax benchmark offering and existing relationship with Warakirri to cover both after-tax S&P domestic, and now MSCI global, benchmarks."

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
