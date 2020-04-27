BNY Mellon IM country head departs

BNY Mellon Investment Management's local country head has left after about five years with the company.

Phil Filippelis headed distribution and client services for the business in Australia.

Denis Gambi, who joined the company three years ago from AMP Capital and is currently a director, institutional business at BNY Mellon will lead the Australian business in the interim.

"We can confirm Phil Filippelis has left BNY Mellon Investment Management. We thank Phil for his contribution to our Australian investment management business and wish him the very best," a spokesperson for the company said.

"We are currently reviewing the structure to ensure we have the right people in the right roles to continue our growth in this large superannuation market."

BNY Mellon Investment Management had US$1.8 trillion assets under management as at 31 March 2020.

It has been in Australia since 1975 and currently offers investment strategies from its multi-boutique partners (to mostly institutional clients), custody services, corporate trust services and data management.

It also offers treasury services, depositary receipts, asset servicing, broker services plus markets, clearance and collateral management.

In 2018, BNY partnered with Ian Macoun's multi-affiliate business Pinnacle Investment Management to build its retail presence.