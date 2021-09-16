NEWS
Investment

BNP Paribas takes stake in asset manager

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 16 SEP 2021   12:05PM

BNP Paribas Asset Management is set to acquire a majority stake in Dynamic Credit Group

Dynamic Credit Group is an Amsterdam-based asset manager and specialist lender with €9 billion of assets under management.

Dynamic Credit's AUM is primarily made up of Dutch mortgages which it originates through its own online platform, bijBouwe, and other channels. It also offers origination and management of granular loan portfolios, to source personal loans and SME loans for its diversified loan strategy.

Following the acquisition, Dynamic Credit will become an independent entity of BNPP AM's Private Debt & Real Assets investment division (PDRA) which currently managing €11 billion of client commitments.

This will significantly grow PDRA's asset base and provides Dynamic Credit with access to a large and global distribution network.

It will also provide PDRA with the opportunity to accelerate the development of its Dutch mortgage capability.

"This partnership marks an important step in the development of our private debt platform and a significant move forward in terms of assets under management, which now total more than €20 billion committed by clients," BNPP AM head of PDRA David Bouchoucha said.

"It also adds an innovative and well-established skillset in the origination, management and servicing of loan portfolios on a granular basis, especially within the mortgage area. We look forward to engaging with our clients regarding the new opportunities this partnership will bring in terms of adding value to their private debt portfolios."

Dynamic Credit founder and chief executive Tonko Gast added: "The backing of a leading asset manager such as BNP Paribas Asset Management is key for our future development and will allow us to extend our distribution networks across Europe."

"Dynamic Credit and BNPP AM both share similar values and are fully aligned in terms of fiduciary duties and our approach to client servicing. Sustainability and innovation are strategic priorities across both firms, which we will continue to reinforce, particularly in relation to private markets."

