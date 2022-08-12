Newspaper icon
Investment

BlackRock launches Bitcoin trust

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 12 AUG 2022   12:36PM

Following its recent partnership with Coinbase, BlackRock has doubled down on crypto with the launch of a new Bitcoin private trust for institutional investors.

In a statement, BlackRock said the trust is available to US institutional clients and seeks to track the performance of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.

"Despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional clients in how to efficiently and cost-effectively access these assets using our technology and product capabilities," it said.

"Bitcoin is the oldest, largest, and most liquid crypto asset and is currently the primary subject of interest from our clients within the space."

BlackRock said it's encouraged by organisations such as RMI and Energy Web developing programs to bring greater transparency to sustainable energy usage in bitcoin mining and will follow progress around those initiatives.

"BlackRock has been conducting work in four areas of digital assets and their associated ecosystems where we see potential to benefit our clients and capital markets more broadly, including permissioned blockchains, stable coins, crypto assets, and tokenisation," the investment giant said.

Earlier this month the wealth giant announced its partnership with Coinbase, to provide institutional clients with direct access to crypto, starting with Bitcoin.

The push towards crypto comes a few years after its chief executive Larry Fink said despite fascination, no institutional clients were interested.

Read more: BitcoinBlackRockCoinbaseLarry Fink
