BetaShares unveils interest rate hedged bond ETF

BetaShares unveils interest rate hedged bond ETFBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 17 NOV 2022 12:21PM
The BetaShares Interest Rate Hedged Australian Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (HCRD) is the first of its kind to be launched on the ASX.
HCRD provides long-term exposure to a portfolio of investment grade fixed-rate Australian corporate bonds, hedged to reduce interest rate risk.
Its exposure to investment grade Australian corporate bonds comes via the BetaShares Australian Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ASX: CRED).
CRED's portfolio includes up to 50 bonds, with eligible bonds requiring amounts outstanding of at least $250 million and a term to maturity of between 5.25 and 10.25 years.
It also uses bond futures contracts to substantially reduce interest rate risk.
Similarly, the hedging strategy contained in HCRD aims to reduce volatility and capital variability of the bond portfolio. HCRD retains full exposure to the credit component of the portfolio as a primary source of return.
BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said HCRD uses an intelligent indexing approach, by selecting the bonds in its portfolio based on expected returns rather than debt, which aims to avoid shortcomings of traditional debt weighted indices.
"Australian corporate bonds are regarded as a core building block of a well-diversified portfolio," he said.
"HCRD offers investors exposure to this core asset class in a way that reduces interest rate risk - an important consideration in an environment where inflation and interest rates are front of mind for investors and their advisers."
Vynokur added that Betashares' versatile range of fixed income investment solutions allow investors to easily add defensive assets to their portfolios, tailored to their needs.
"We're proud to offer another market-first ETF and to continue to contribute to the development of the Australian ETF industry," he said.
