Investment
BetaShares eyes expansion with new shareholder
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 8 MAR 2021   12:47PM

BetaShares chief Alex Vynokur says the firm is open to acquisitions, listing its ETFs overseas and adding a retirement income product, as it brings on a US private equity investor.

TA Associates has become a roughly 50% shareholder in BetaShares Holdings, replacing Korea's Mirae Asset Financial Group and some minority shareholders. BetaShares did not disclose the sale price and actual shareholdings.

Mirae came on board as an investor in BetaShares Holdings in 2012. As it exits the shareholding, its two directors on BetaShares' board Young Kim and Jung Ho Rhee will be replaced by a TA director and a to-be-announced non-executive director.

Vynokur said the transaction gives the firm two main avenues of growth: the organic growth in ETFs which are about to hit $100 billion, and inorganic growth opportunities in fintechs and other product issuers.

"There are two components to our growth plan. First and foremost is organic growth. Our business is growing very strongly. We started 2020 just shy of $10 billion under management [and] finished 2020 north of $15 billion. I see the trend continuing over the course of next decade," he told Financial Standard.

"In addition to that, we are very interested to make strategic investments and potentially acquire businesses both in Australia and overseas that could help us add better value for our clients. Fintech is one area where there is lot of innovation happening at the moment.

"We are open to partnering with fintech companies...we really want to broaden the scope of what we do and how we do it to empower people with their financial future."

He said while ETFs would remain central to what BetaShares does, it is "definitely looking" at a retirement income product, and would consider listing its ETFs in overseas stock markets.

The 10-year-old BetaShares currently has 57 ETFs listed on the ASX and a total FUM of $16 billion. It has been the first mover in many listed funds such as its shorting ETFs BEAR and BBOZ that were traded heavily during the pandemic.

Vynokur declined to comment on changes in ownership of co-founders with the TA transaction.

Rainmaker previously estimated BetaShares one-year fee revenue at $46.8 million (22% of the $211 million fee revenue generated by ASX-listed ETFs) for the year ending September 2020 -- highest of all ETF issuers in Australia.

TA Associates has previously invested in companies including PIMCO, Invesco, Russell Investments and K2 Advisors.

The private equity firm is currently a strategic investor in Yarra Capital, which recently acquired Nikko Asset Management's Australian business.

