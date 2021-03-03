NEWS
Investment
Best global equities funds
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAR 2021   12:34PM

BetaShares and Fidelity's funds topped Rainmaker rankings for risk-adjusted returns for global equities funds for the three years ending December 2020.

The report, RMetrics, measures over 1100 products. The international equities rankings included both active and passive strategies in the asset class. They were divided into three groups: active core, high performance, and emerging markets.

It ranked strategies by headline returns (over a three-year period ending December 2020), and also by their combined risk score.

The latter took into account various measures of risk including standard deviation (measure of volatility in monthly returns) and semi-standard deviation or downside deviation (measure of the volatility of returns that fall below a return target).

It also looked at Sharpe ratio (a popular return per unit of risk measure), Omega ratio (probability-weighted ratio of gains over losses for a given level of expected returns), skewness (measure of symmetry in distribution of returns) and kurtosis (measures of the fatness or skinniness of returns distribution).

The top-performers in international equities active core were BetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders, Intermede Global Equities Fund and Apostle Dundas Global Equity Fund.

The median manager in active core had three-year annualised returns of 10%, standard deviation of 11.9%, semi standard deviation of 8.8%, Sharpe ratio of 0.78, Sortino ratio of 1.1 and Omega Ratio of 1.95.

If only headline returns had been considered, the BetaShares sustainable fund would have still topped the rankings with its 22.6% p.a. over the period. The Capital Group fund would have risen to second spot (from sixth in risk-considered ranking), while the Dundas fund would have slipped to the seventh spot.

In international equities high performance, the top three performers were: BetaShares NASDAQ 100 ETF, Zurich Concentrated Global Growth and Legg Mason Martin Currie Global Long-term Unconstrainted.

The median fund in the high-performance sub-category had 7% p.a. in three-year returns, 13% in  standard deviation, 9.7% in semi standard deviation, Sharpe ratio of 0.47, Sortino ratio of 0.60 and Omega Ratio of 1.60.

In the emerging markets sub-category, Fidelity Global EM Fund, Capital Group New World Fund and Legg Mason Martin Currie's EM Fund were the best performers.

Median EM fund had 5.6% p.a. in three-year returns, 12.2% in standard deviation, 11.8% in semi standard deviation, Sharpe ratio of 0.37, Sortino ratio of 0.40 and Omega Ratio of 1.51.

