Barings nabs Challenger's fixed income lead

CFS launches retirement income optimiser VINNY VUCAGO Colonial First State (CFS) has launched a new retirement feature designed to give eligible super members greater flexibility in preparing for retirement and accessing future income options.

Perpetual names insto relationship, funds services lead MATTHEW WAI Perpetual Corporate Trust, the corporate trustee, custody and digital infrastructure services arm of Perpetual, has welcomed an executive to oversee its institutional relationships and managed funds services.

Woodbridge loans $100m for Brisbane residential development RIDDHIMA TALWANI Woodbridge Capital has provided a new $100 million loan for a residential development in Brisbane, delivering 150 apartments close to the CBD.