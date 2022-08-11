Newspaper icon
Barings dives deeper into Australian market

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 11 AUG 2022   12:29PM

The global investment manager has acquired Sydney-based private equity real estate investment company Altis Property Partners.

For Barings, the deal will add exposure to a $6 billion portfolio across retail, warehouse, residential and other specialist real estate sectors across the risk spectrum including core, value-add and development.

Expected to close September 1, the deal will see Barings add 44 professionals with expertise in real estate equity and $6.079 billion assets under management, primarily focused on value-add strategies that complement Barings' real estate debt team in Australia.

Altis' executive directors and staff will remain with the firm.

"We're excited to welcome Altis to our real estate platform as we strengthen our local investment capabilities in Australia and continue to expand our footprint in the region," Barings chair and chief executive Mike Freno said.

"Asia Pacific makes up approximately a third of Barings' third-party AUM and is expected to be a key driver of growth for us.

"Barings has successfully led private credit and real estate debt investments in Australia and we're confident Altis will help us broaden our investment capabilities in the region."

Meanwhile, Altis executive director Alastair Wright said: "We are pleased to join Barings, a company with a similar team-based approach, culture and investment philosophy."

"We will continue to execute on our existing strategies, delivering outstanding results for these clients, and we look forward to offering our investment solutions to a broader global client base."

