AZ NGA appoints head of business improvement

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 10 OCT 2022   12:47PM

AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) welcomes Shannon Wood to the newly created role.

Previously, Wood has held general manager, practice manager positions at several boutique financial planning businesses including Fruition Wealth and Bright Wealth.

She will report to AZ NGA chief operating officer Graham McGeagh and will be responsible for designing and implementing business improvement programs, merger and acquisitions integration as well as identifying and embedding best practice systems.

Going forward, she will also oversee processes and technology across the AZ NGA network of accounting and financial advisory firms.

McGeagh commented that, as the firm grows, it will steadily bolster its core team to continue supporting business partners.

"A key priority for AZ NGA over the next two to three years is to help our businesses develop and execute a future firm strategy, so it's a great time to get Shannon on board, given her experience in operations, business transformation, and change management," he said.

Wood added that working with a diverse mix of high-quality businesses attracted her to the role.

"In my previous roles, I worked inside one business at a time but at AZ NGA, I have the opportunity to work with multiple businesses to effect change," she commented.

"Part of my role is to help business owners and leaders adopt and integrate technology solutions, develop and maintain a high-performance culture, and ensure staff are engaged and come on the journey."

