Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AXA IM names head of client group

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 26 JUL 2022   12:31PM

AXA IM Alts has appointed Toby Coleman as head of client group Australia, to drive growth in the market.

Based in Sydney, Coleman will be responsible for raising new capital and for client relationships across Australia and New Zealand.

Coleman brings more than two decades of experience in business development and fundraising. He's previously held strategic distribution roles at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Perpetual Investments, BNP Paribas Asset Management and, most recently, Folklore Ventures where he served as head of investor relations.

AXA IM Alts global head of client group Florence Dard said: "AXA IM Alts entered the Australian market in 2016 and we have since grown into a highly active investment management platform in the region, which is a strategic growth area for AXA IM Alts, across all of its key areas of expertise."

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"With a strong track record of managing and developing client relationships in Australia and New Zealand, Toby brings with him a valuable experience in investor relations and will support us in continuing to provide the exemplar service to our existing clients, while also expanding the pool of investors we advise on their global investment strategies."

Coleman's appointment follows a recent revamp of AXA IM Alt's senior leadership team.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

As previously reported by Financial Standard effective October 1, Antoine Mesnage will become AXA IM Alts head of Australia, replacing Kumar Kalyanakumar.

AXA also announced that Chris Willey and James Cox had been promoted to the respective positions of head of asset management and ESG, and head of fund management.

AXA IM Alts head of Asia Pacific Laurent Jacquemin commented: "As long-standing senior members of the Australian business, and with a deep understanding of the local market, Chris and James will be instrumental in complementing Antoine in achieving our growth ambitions."

Read more: AXA IM AltsToby ColemanAntoine MesnageBNP Paribas Asset ManagementChris WilleyFlorence DardFolklore VenturesGoldman Sachs Asset ManagementJames CoxKumar KalyanakumarLaurent Jacquemin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AXA IM revamps senior leadership team
Qantas Super invests $2bn in Calvert, Goldman Sachs
Future Super strengthens investments team
Goldman Sachs appoints alternatives head
MFS recruits BNP Paribas executive
New client group lead at AXA IM
Goldman Sachs backs disability housing scheme in $137m deal
Former Women in Super chief joins AIST
BNP Paribas takes stake in asset manager
Frontier partners with due diligence platform

Editor's Choice

Suncorp agrees to super class action settlement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Suncorp is set to pay $33 million to settle a class action brought by superannuation members in 2019 over conflicted remuneration paid to financial advisers.

Insignia Financial loses more advisers

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:41PM
Insignia Financial has reported a reduction of 82 financial advisers in its network for the June quarter.

Government moves to amend military super benefits tax

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:34PM
The government is introducing legislation that aims to ensure no veteran pays higher income taxes because of the Federal Court decision in Commissioner of Taxation V Douglas (the Douglas decision).

Legalsuper hires from ART, Perpetual

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:37AM
A chief operating officer and a head of product will join the legalsuper leadership team following its restructure earlier this year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
28

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Gary Monaghan

HEAD OF INVESTMENT SPECIALISTS, ASIAN EQUITIES
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Over the past 15 years, Gary Monaghan has moved through the ranks at Fidelity International. Much like the slow but steady rise of the equity class he specialises in, Monaghan understands the power of pivoting, perspective, and perseverance. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.