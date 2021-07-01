NEWS
Superannuation

Aware Super joins APG in Spanish property firm

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 1 JUL 2021   12:47PM

The industry fund has committed €600 million to a firm in the Spanish residential rental market, joining Dutch pension fund APG as an equal shareholder.

Vivenio Residencial Socimi S.A. develops, acquires and manages residential rental properties in Spain. It was launched in 2017 by APG Group for its pension fund clients and Spanish real estate listed player Renta Corporación.

Aware Super's acquisition of an equity stake in Vivenio, which included buying a part of APG's stake, makes it an equal shareholder as the APG.

Both have committed to invest an additional €200m each into the company, the industry fund said.

Vivenio will use the money for new acquisitions of operating assets, in-house developments and turn-key projects in major cities across Spain to become the leading private rental sector (PRS) player in the Spanish market.

The company already has 34 yielding assets, 10 turn-key projects and three 3 in-house developments. They are mostly located in Madrid and Barcelona and include almost 6.000 units and an estimated market value at completion of more than €1.6 billion.

Aware Super portfolio manager property Alek Misev said the investment launches its residential property strategy for Europe.

"This opportunity reinforces our market-leading approach and complements our significant investments in the residential sector in the US and Australia," Misev said.

"Increasing our exposure to quality, sustainable, secure and affordable residential assets like Vivenio, both in Australia and globally, is a critical element of our long-term strategy in property.

APG head of real estate Europe Robert-Jan Foortse said: "As founding partner of this company, we are delighted that like-minded investor, Aware Super, is joining us and committing to work with us to grow the platform through an additional capital injection. "

Last year, Aware bought some of APG's stake in European serviced-apartment chain City ID. The two became equal shareholders, similar to the investment announced today.

