Aware Super hires member growth executive

Aware Super has appointed a new group executive for member growth.

Steve Travis joins Aware from Sunsuper, where he was the chief member officer for nearly three years.

Prior to that he was the head of strategic planning for the retail division at Vanguard. Ten years before that, he was at Sunsuper as head of financial advice and executive general manager of customer engagement.

Aware chief executive Deanne Stewart said Travis would have a vital role in leading Aware Super's ambitious organic growth strategy by attracting and retaining members through lower fees, new product design and meeting the growing member demand for more digital services.

"Investment performance is a key driver of outcomes for our members, but we know we also need to deliver that performance while keeping fees low and providing great service," Stewart said.

"With Steve's previous experience, I'm looking forward to having him help us drive down costs to members, maintain our record of top performance and expand the range of products, guidance, advice and education services that we can provide."

Aware has grown to $150 billion in funds under management in the last year.

In late July, Aware and VISSF confirmed they will merge before the end of the year. VISSF has about $900 million in funds under management and is currently home to about 6700 member.

"We have an ambitious growth agenda as we pursue the size and scale that will help us continue delivering better long-term retirement outcomes for our members," Stewart said.