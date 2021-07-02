Aware Super adds to board

The $145 billion superannuation fund has welcomed a new director following the retirement by rotation of longstanding director Rosemary Kelly.

Angela Nigro has joined the Aware Super board, having been nominated by the Health Services Union.

Nigro is currently chief financial officer at the HSU NSW/ACT/QLD, having been in the role since 2012.

She is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the union's financial, risk, compliance, procurement, human resources, information technology, membership administration and corporate service functions.

Nigro is on the state executive board for the Australian Labor Party NSW and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

"Angela is joining us at an exciting time for Aware Super following our two major mergers last year, and as assets under management approach $150 billion," Aware Super chair Neil Cochrane said.

"Aware Super prides itself on doing well for members in terms of performance while doing good in the communities in which they work, live and retire, and I know Angela will be a tireless advocate on both fronts."

She replaces Kelly who joined the board in 2012 and is stepping down after three terms, as required by the fund's constitution.

Kelly also served as chair of the investment committee for the past three years.

"Many of our members work in Australia's care industries, and Angela will bring valuable insight into their experiences, just as Rosemary did," Cochrane said.

"Rosemary has been an invaluable member of the board. We've benefited greatly from her experience and acumen, and she departs with our sincere gratitude."

In December 2020 Aware Super finalised the merger with WA Super, having completed its merger with VicSuper six months prior.

Since then, Aware has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Victorian Independent Schools Superannuation Fund.