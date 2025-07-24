Newspaper icon
AustralianSuper taps NYC pension deputy CIO

BY MATT TOLEDO  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUL 2025   11:28AM

AustralianSuper is expanding its U.S. private equity team, announcing the appointment of Eneasz Kądziela Tuesday.

Kądziela was previously deputy CIO and head of private equity of the New York City Retirement Systems, five pension funds that serve the city's public employees. The five funds, overseen by the comptroller, manage $288.59 billion, as of the end of May.

The office of the New York City Comptroller Brad Lander announced the departure of Kądziela from the Bureau of Asset management, the entity which manages the NYCRS's investments, in June.

In his new role, Kądziela will be responsible for deepening the superannuation fund's relationships with existing investment partners while identifying new ones. He will report to Aaron Witte, senior portfolio manager of private equity.

"We are excited to welcome Eneasz to our growing New York team as we continue to expand our Private Equity portfolio," said Terry Charalambous, AustralianSuper's global head of private equity, in a statement. "Eneasz brings vast knowledge of the U.S. private equity market, and important long-standing relationships with investment professionals at leading platforms. This highly strategic appointment will deepen our network across the North American market, ensuring we continue to have access to the best investment opportunities for members."

AustralianSuper, which manages $230 billion in assets, invests more than $75 billion in North America. The fund is in the process of growing its staff in New York, with plans to double its U.S. team to 120 by next year to take advantage of new investment opportunities in the U.S., especially in the private markets.

The fund, in October, announced four new senior appointments in its NYC office, and relocatedtwo from Australia, with most of these appointments covering alternative asset classes.

"I am thrilled to be joining AustralianSuper at such an important time in the Fund's global growth story," Kądziela said in a statement. "I look forward to working closely with my colleagues to both cultivate and establish new relationships to deliver excellent returns for members."

Kądziela joined NYCRS in 2015 as a private equity investment officer and was later named head of private equity in 2021, and deputy CIO and head of PE in 2022. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Rutgers University.

AustralianSuper provides superannuation, or retirement benefits, for 3.56 million members.

As first reported in Chief Investment Officer, a sister publication of Financial Standard.

Read more: AustralianSuperEneasz KądzielaNew York City Retirement Systems

