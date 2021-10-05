AustralianSuper makes first local digital infra deal

AustralianSuper announced another major infrastructure deal, as new chief executive Paul Schroder officially took on the top job.

In what is its first digital infrastructure investment in Australia, the nation's largest super fund has taken a 70% stake in Australia Tower Network (ATN), comprising over 2300 national towers and rooftop sites.

The deal was done in partnership with telecommunications giant Singtel and sees ATN enter a 20-year contract with Optus, with the provider committing to 565 development sites that ATN will deliver.

"ATN is a high-quality infrastructure asset that exhibits many of the characteristics we believe will drive long-term value creation - its scale and reach are difficult to replicate, and it has a high proportion of long-term contracted revenues," AustralianSuper head of infrastructure Nik Kemp said.

He added that not only is it leveraging growing demand for digital services, but it also has strong growth opportunities.

"This investment is expected to contribute positively to long-term investment returns for members, and also to the ongoing uplift in the national digital infrastructure capability," Kemp said.

News of the transaction came on the same day Paul Schroder took over as AustralianSuper chief executive.

He marked the occasion by saying he will "relentlessly pursue the results that help members achieve their best financial position in retirement".

"Ensuring Australians who are members of AustralianSuper have more money to fund their retirement is the absolute focus for me and the executive team," Schroder said.

"We must continue to use our size scale and skill to deliver better outcomes for members through strong, consistent returns over the long term, keeping fees low, and meeting changing community expectations."