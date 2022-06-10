AustralianSuper expands capital markets team

AustralianSuper expands capital markets teamBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 10 JUN 2022 11:40AM
Richard Kerr has joined AustralianSuper's growing capital markets team.
The nation's biggest superannuation fund confirmed that Kerr has been appointed head of platform management to help optimise its currency and derivative implementation strategies.
Kerr joins from Paradyn Capital where he was the founder and chief investment officer.
Before that, he spent six years as an executive director at IFM Investors, managing currency, cash, fixed income, and derivative strategies on behalf of the global treasury investments team.
Importantly, Kerr took a three-month contract at AustralianSuper in 2014 to develop a best practice currency management framework.
He was previously a portfolio manager at Realm Investment House, the bond trader, and an executive director at Morgan Stanley.
Earlier in his career, Kerr worked at Kerry Packer's Consolidated Press Holdings to advise on currency risks, both operational and investment.
From 2000 to 2007, he was portfolio manager, currency with Macquarie Macquarie Group, running the currency division.
