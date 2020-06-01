NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
AustralianSuper bolsters leadership
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 1 JUN 2020   12:08PM

Australia's largest superannuation fund has added to its executive leadership, with the appointment of a former adviser to Prime Minister Kevin Rudd as its new public affairs boss.

Sarah Adams has been appointed group executive strategy, brand and reputation of the nation's largest superannuation fund, AustralianSuper.

Most recently general manager of corporate affairs at Coles Group, Adams joins the giant super fund following stints as chief of staff and deputy chief of staff of the offices of the leader of the opposition and minister for education and workplace relations.

Previously, Adams served as an industrial relations manager at Qantas and was a senior adviser to then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2009.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

Adams, a former practising solicitor specialising in employment law, also served as a workplace relations adviser to Julia Gillard both during her time as deputy leader of the opposition and as deputy Prime Minister.

AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk welcomed Adams' appointment.

"As an experienced policy and public affairs professional with broad multi-sector experience I am looking forward to Sarah contributing to our mission of helping members achieve their best possible retirement outcome," Silk said.

Adams said she is "very excited" to join the fund.

"I look forward to working on behalf of members of our nation's leading superannuation fund in what are very important and challenging times," Adams said.

Read more: AustralianSuperKevin RuddSarah AdamsIan SilkJulia GillardQantas
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Few funds immune to ERS
Early release applications top $9bn
ERS withdrawals surpass $10bn
COVID-19 ushers in the future of work
Link feels impact of COVID-19
APRA releases latest ERS data
ME Bank pays industry funds no dividends
Super CIOs defend illiquid assets
More super funds will merge: QMV
Best MySuper products revealed
Editor's Choice
Impact offers opportunity during crisis: Report
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:43PM
As COVID-19 exposes entrenched problems in society, the ability to scale social impact investments in Australia holds significant promise to drive progress towards solutions, a new report reveals.
No slowdown in sight for ERS applications
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:42PM
Despite COVID-19 restrictions easing across the country, applications for the Early Release of Super scheme have shown no sign of slowing, according to APRA's weekly data.
Details of Mayfair's default revealed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:34PM
Vasco Trustees and ASIC had grave concerns about the financial position of Mayfair 101 for months before receivers were appointed to IPO Wealth, according to court filings.
State Street rejigs international equities fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
State Street has relaunched an international equities fund for local investors looking for a climate change and ESG focused portfolio, with a new benchmark.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jdgqlqAl