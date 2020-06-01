AustralianSuper bolsters leadership

Australia's largest superannuation fund has added to its executive leadership, with the appointment of a former adviser to Prime Minister Kevin Rudd as its new public affairs boss.

Sarah Adams has been appointed group executive strategy, brand and reputation of the nation's largest superannuation fund, AustralianSuper.

Most recently general manager of corporate affairs at Coles Group, Adams joins the giant super fund following stints as chief of staff and deputy chief of staff of the offices of the leader of the opposition and minister for education and workplace relations.

Previously, Adams served as an industrial relations manager at Qantas and was a senior adviser to then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2009.

Adams, a former practising solicitor specialising in employment law, also served as a workplace relations adviser to Julia Gillard both during her time as deputy leader of the opposition and as deputy Prime Minister.

AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk welcomed Adams' appointment.

"As an experienced policy and public affairs professional with broad multi-sector experience I am looking forward to Sarah contributing to our mission of helping members achieve their best possible retirement outcome," Silk said.

Adams said she is "very excited" to join the fund.

"I look forward to working on behalf of members of our nation's leading superannuation fund in what are very important and challenging times," Adams said.