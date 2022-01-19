Australian Unity appoints head of responsible investment

Australian Unity has appointed Matthew Moore as its first head of responsible investment and stewardship.

Moore joins Australian Unity with over 20 years' experience in financial services, most recently as the head of ethical investments at Uniting Financial Services.

In that role, Moore had oversight of over $1.7 billion in assets under management, and responsibility for building and managing the organisation's responsible investment program across multiple asset classes and investment mandates.

Australian Unity's chief investment officer Joe Fernandes said that Moore's appointment will enable Australian Unity to maximise positive social and environmental impact through its products and services, holding true to its identity as a trusted mutual.

"Rather than merely adopting current market practices in these areas, Australian Unity's strategy will be to create a unique and compelling approach to responsible investment and stewardship across its many spheres of operation," Fernandes said.

"For our investors, this means greater opportunity to drive positive social impact as well as superior long-term investment outcomes.Australian Unity's responsible investment and ESG capabilities will benefit greatly from Matthew's strong track record and credentials.

"With over 20 years of industry leadership experience, Matthew is the right person to lead this critical function."

Esther Kerr-Smith, chief executive of Australian Unity Wealth & Capital Markets, said the appointment aligns with Australian Unity's commitment to responsible corporate citizenship and supporting Australians into the future.

"As Australia's first member-owned wellbeing company, responsible corporate citizenship is a fundamental part of our identity and offering. Australian Unity's vision is to lead the adoption of responsible practices across the industries we operate in, supporting a sustainable future where more Australians benefit," she said.

"In this newly created role, Matthew's expertise will be instrumental in achieving this."

Moore said he is excited to lead the delivery of responsible investment practices across Australian Unity's Wealth & Capital Markets platform.

"In Australia, momentum continues to build for responsible investment practice, including a greater focus on long-term financial, environmental and social sustainability," he said.

"It is exciting to be working with an organisation that is committed to the financial wellbeing of Australians, and recognises the critical role of responsible investment to achieve this."