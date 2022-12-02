Australian Ethical lowers fees

Australian Ethical lowers feesBY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 2 DEC 2022 12:19PM
Read more: Australian Ethical, Christian Super, Financial Standard, Superannuation
Australian Ethical has reduced the dollar-based administration fee for all its super, transition to retirement and pension accounts, as well as the management fee on some of its funds.
Regarding super fees, Australian Ethical dropped its conservative option to 0.61% from 0.69%, growth option to 1.01% from 1.11%, high growth option to 0.97% from 1.02%, and Australian shares to 1.15% from 1.2%.
With respect to pension fees, Australian Ethical lowered its conservative option to 0.59% from 0.67%, growth option to 0.97% from 1.07%, and Australian shares to 1.15% from 1.2%.
The previous administration fees for super and pension accounts were $74, plus a percentage administration fee calculated on an account balance of 0.29%. The new administration fee is $68, and the percentage administration fee is 0.26%.
In September, Australian Ethical reduced the dollar-based administration fee across all its products from $97 to $74 a year.
Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, last week, Australian Ethical and Christian Super finalised their merger. After the successor fund transfer was completed on November 25, 28,000 new members were added to Australian Ethical Super.
Australian Ethical Super now has more than 90,000 members and about $6.5 billion in funds under management.
The funds were in agreeance that it was in Christian Super members' best interests to merge and aligns with their preference for purpose-driven investing.
The merger brings an end to Christian Super, which was established in 1984.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Corporate super plan seeks merger partner
Frontier appoints head of equities
DASS clients pushed to accept paltry recoupment
UK regulator looks to simplify advice
|Sponsored by
What does ESG mean for private credit?
The impact of ESG on investor and manager behavior has changed the way we look at the world. Discover what ESG means for private credit.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD