Superannuation

Australian Ethical lowers fees

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 2 DEC 2022   12:19PM

Australian Ethical has reduced the dollar-based administration fee for all its super, transition to retirement and pension accounts, as well as the management fee on some of its funds.

Regarding super fees, Australian Ethical dropped its conservative option to 0.61% from 0.69%, growth option to 1.01% from 1.11%, high growth option to 0.97% from 1.02%, and Australian shares to 1.15% from 1.2%.

With respect to pension fees, Australian Ethical lowered its conservative option to 0.59% from 0.67%, growth option to 0.97% from 1.07%, and Australian shares to 1.15% from 1.2%.

The previous administration fees for super and pension accounts were $74, plus a percentage administration fee calculated on an account balance of 0.29%. The new administration fee is $68, and the percentage administration fee is 0.26%.

In September, Australian Ethical reduced the dollar-based administration fee across all its products from $97 to $74 a year.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, last week, Australian Ethical and Christian Super finalised their merger. After the successor fund transfer was completed on November 25, 28,000 new members were added to Australian Ethical Super.

Australian Ethical Super now has more than 90,000 members and about $6.5 billion in funds under management.

The funds were in agreeance that it was in Christian Super members' best interests to merge and aligns with their preference for purpose-driven investing.

The merger brings an end to Christian Super, which was established in 1984.

Read more: Australian EthicalChristian SuperFinancial StandardSuperannuation
