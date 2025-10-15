Australian Ethical aligns Christian Super members' cover

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 OCT 2025   12:03PM

Former members of Christian Super will see several changes to their insurance fees and cover come December 1, Australian Ethical announced.

From 1 December 2025 automatic default death and total and permanent disablement (TPD) cover will move to a new age-based scale.

In addition, default cover will increase from three units to four units, however the value of cover per unit will change. Depending on a member's age, occupation category and sex at birth, Australian Ethical said some members will experience an increase in the amount of death and TPD insurance cover they receive, while some will experience a reduction in the amount of cover.

For members with voluntary unitised death and TPD cover, this will become fixed cover.

Australian Ethical added that all members with income protection cover will retain their cover, however it will become fixed on 1 December 2025, and the cost of cover may increase, depending on their age, sex at birth and occupation category.

On the fee front, males and females will have different insurance fees for death and TPD cover, which Australian Ethical said ensures fees are fairer across its membership.

Younger members will see their insurance fees drop, while those aged over 40 will see their insurance fees rise.

As an example, a 29-year-old female with death and TPD cover of $334,800 will see their annual fee drop from $195 to $59.94.

A 29-year-old male with the same level of cover will see their annual fee drop from $195 to $153.18.

However, a 41-year-old female with the same level of cover would see their annual fee rise from $226.20 to $376.74, and for a male in the same circumstances their fee would rise from $226.20 to $289.80.

"We've worked with our insurer (MetLife) to align the insurance of all members of Australian Ethical Super, reduce complexity and reduce the overall cost of delivering insurance benefits to the fund," Australian Ethical said.

"In working towards our new insurance offering, we have considered the evolving financial needs of our members, and we remain committed to providing appropriate levels of automatic default cover along with the built-in flexibility you may need to tailor your own insurance arrangements, at a reasonable cost."

