Aussie government debt to double: Janus Henderson

Australian government debt is expected to double by 2025, latest insights from Janus Henderson show.

The Janus Henderson Sovereign Debt Index shows Australia is expected to owe $68,806 per person in government debt by 2025.

The report shows central bank holdings of government debt rose 9% in 2021, with the Reserve Bank of Australia one of the main drivers.

"Australian entered the pandemic with an exceptionally low debt/GDP ratio by comparison to its international peers - 47%. In pursuit of its zero-COVID policy, the government has borrowed very significantly to support the economy, amounting to additional debt worth over a fifth (22%) of its GDP," the report reads.

"This puts Australia at the top end of the global response in the last two years, taking on a larger additional debt burden than the UK and US (20%) and France and Germany (18% and 17% respectively)."

Australia's debt burden grew by 11.2% last year, well ahead of the wider world and more than the rest of the Asia Pacific region combined. Over the last five years, the nation's debt has increased by 68%.

That said, Australia remains one of the least indebted among major industrialised nations. However, debt interest costs will rise in the coming years and Australia will see its borrowing rise faster than the UK and Europe this year, Janus Henderson said.

Globally, in 2021 government debt jumped to $89.9 trillion while debt servicing costs fell to a record low of $1.39 trillion.