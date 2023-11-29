Aussie fintech growth counteracted by local challenges: EY

Australia's fintech sector is showing signs of growth; however, it's still being held back by constrained local capital, complex regulatory challenges, and investor appetite for offshore opportunities.

In its eighth consecutive year, the EY FinTech Australia Census 2023 (Census) revealed that 88% of fintech respondents reported being post-revenue, marking the highest proportion recorded since the Census' inception.

Further, 43% of fintech firms are now turning a profit, compared with 30% last year, while the proportion of fintech valued at over $1 billion has almost doubled to 13% in 2023, compared with just 7% in the year prior.

Despite the positive findings, EY said the results are tempered by the fact the Census found significantly fewer younger companies in the fintech ecosystem.

It said only 3% are one year or younger, compared with 10% in 2022 and 17% in 2021. EY suggested that this data might point to start-ups facing significantly higher barriers to entry than they did 12 months ago.

This was reflected further in the data, which disclosed capital requirements over the past 12 months.

According to the survey, 41% of respondents said they had not met their capital raising expectations over the past year, a significant jump from 29% the year prior.

Nevertheless, 45% indicated that they had met their expectations, a slight decrease from the 54% reported in 2022, whereas 14% stated that they had exceeded their expectations.

EY explained that early-stage start-ups struggle more than mature companies, especially in an uncertain macroeconomic environment, when capital raising is also becoming more difficult across the sector.

In line with this finding, fintechs ranked raising equity capital as their top concern for the year ahead, with 61% of participants citing it as their biggest challenge, well ahead of the uncertain economic climate which ranked second at 47%.

Additionally, survey participants disclosed that the most significant barriers encountered in raising capital in 2023 were identifying the right investors (57%), followed by macro-environmental factors (44%).

However, three in four start-ups surveyed (75%) agree that investors are risk averse when supporting fintech companies.

In the absence of traditional funding channels, fintechs said they increasingly rely on founder funding, with a notable 57% of founders tapping into their personal funds to meet their companies' objectives. This is up from 50% in 2021 and 2022.

Angel investors and financial support from family and friends represented the other two sources of funding, each chosen by 22% of participants.

Looking ahead, the top five factors of importance in determining a country of residence to grow business were regulation (45%), sufficient market in the current sector or access to new markets (41%).

The presence of a large, strong, and diverse financial sector was next, with 32% agreeing this was of high importance.

Further, the proportionality of costs to be compliant with regulation or legislation (32%) and digital infrastructure and location (29%) were next in line.

Moreover, half of Australian fintechs surveyed (50%) are now generating revenue overseas, up from 40% in 2022. A breakdown revealed that 17% generate less than 10% of revenue outside Australia, while 9% generate 11-30% of revenue outside Australia, and 23% generate more than 50% outside of Australia.

The top five markets earmarked for potential expansion in the next three years include the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Canada.

EY Oceania fintech leader Malia Forner said the Australian fintech sector has a strong track record of innovation, transformation, and growth, but to continue this positive trajectory, it's clear some immediate changes are required to make the country a more attractive environment to start and grow a business.

"The government can play an important role as a multiplier for the sector, using incentives and grants to expand and attract domestic and foreign investments, offering globally competitive incentives, reducing barriers to entry, and maintaining contemporary, secure and stable regulations, to build on our strong foundations as a regional financial hub," she said.

"In the coming years, embedded finance and other fintech trends will be increasingly essential components of the digital commercial infrastructure required to drive the next stage of growth in Australia's financial and non-financial sectors."

Forner pointed out that 57% of surveyed fintech's said they are still in the growth stage, and so the case is strong for concerted action to support the sector.

"After a decade of investment in fintech success, we can't afford to let this important growth sector fall behind other global financial hubs just as it is about to move to the next level," she said.

Meanwhile, FinTech Australia general manager Rehan D'Almeida said the country has hit a critical inflection point where the ecosystem will either spring up or spiral down.

"The challenging investor landscape and a lack of new entrants seen from this Census highlight an urgent need for renewed government focus and support from visionary investors. It is crucial we keep our best and brightest fintech's focused on Australia to empower our nation's continued economic vitality," he said.

He explained the Census further underscores the evolution of the sector.

"Fintech is now essential to financial institutions, small businesses, the digital economy and Australian consumers alike, with these innovative and disruptive companies embracing new business models and technology to improve financial services accessibility and literacy, meet changing consumer expectations, and solve evolving financial services challenges," he said.