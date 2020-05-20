NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
ATO allows ERS access to New Zealanders
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 MAY 2020   11:42AM

The Australian Taxation Office is allowing New Zealanders with KiwiSaver accounts to access the Early Release of Superannuation scheme through a loophole.

In an update to its Design and Implementation document, the ATO said those with a KiwiSaver account are able to access the ERS scheme if they transfer their funds to an Australian super fund.

"New Zealand KiwiSaver accounts are not eligible. However, KiwiSaver amounts transferred to an Australian super fund are eligible to be withdrawn," the ATO said.

Previously, the ATO had not allowed those with a KiwiSaver account to gain access to the scheme.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

In another update, the ATO said it will allow funds to cancel payments if a member decides they no longer want it.

"If an individual contacts their fund and says they don't want the payment anymore, the fund can act on the member's direction," the ATO said.

"Funds should confirm the member understands they will not be able to apply again in this financial year (or at all if they applied on a temporary resident category)."

The ATO said funds do not have to confirm that outcome with the ATO.

This is also a change from previous directions in which the ATO said members will not have their application revoked for a 'change of mind'.

Interestingly, the ATO has not updated the document to remove the previous guidelines on the 'change of mind' rule.

"Once a determination is made, it cannot be varied," the ATO said.

"Where a member changes their mind because they want a greater amount than what was approved, a lesser amount than what was approved, to change the super fund for release or just to cancel their application and there was no genuine error in their application, the determination will not be revoked."

The ATO added that some funds have been escalating queries to it, where the individual's application was not in relation to that fund.

The ATO has told funds that if an individual contacts them but they do not have information about the member's determination they should confirm with the member they received their determination and check the correct super fund is listed on the approval letter.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ATOERSKiwiSaverNew ZealandersAustralian Taxation OfficeEarly Release of Superannuation
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Funds receive first ERS applications
ATO to determine duplicate ERS applications
Billions withdrawn from super
ERS paused as AFP investigates fraud
Super funds release $1.3bn
No change of mind for ERS
ERS at risk of significant delays: ISA
AFP investigates ERS scams
APRA questioned on fund liquidity
SMSFs granted annual return extension
Editor's Choice
How advice can conquer stigma
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:41PM
Hostplus' head of advice and financial planning believes providing modules of the comprehensive financial advice model might help to reduce stigmas which stop people from getting help with their finances.
COVID-19 recovery plans must heed climate science
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
A global network of companies, including ASX-listed Australian Ethical, is urging governments to pay heed to climate science in their COVID-19 recovery plans.
Saxo Markets launches investment loyalty scheme
ALLY SELBY  |   12:16PM
The multi-asset trading and investment specialist has launched a loyalty program that offers investors rewards for trading across asset classes, including CFDs, FX, stocks and bonds.
Australia approaches fiscal cliff: UBS
ALLY SELBY  |   12:10PM
Government stimulus packages and lender deferrals may have softened the economic blow of the COVID-19 pandemic but with end dates in sight, UBS has warned of an impending fiscal cliff.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
20
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products - Video on Demand series 
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
14
Advisers Big Day Out Hobart 
JUL
15
Advisers Big Day Out: Geelong 
JUL
16
Advisers Big Day Out: Bendigo 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something wACRjGCT