Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

ASX Partnership Program hits snag

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAY 2023   12:46PM

The Australian Securities Exchange has hit a snag with its $70 million CHESS Replacement Partnership Program, flagging it will need longer stakeholder engagement than expected.

The CHESS Replacement Partnership Program, which canvasses industry stakeholders to help the redesign the settlements and share registry system by paying them incentives, has been extended.

The program has two components. The Participant Rebate Pool of $15 million involves direct customers and provides rebates to participants for their clearing and settlement fees for the period 1 January to 30 June 2023.

The second component, the Development Incentive Pool worth $55 million, will be paid to eligible participants that achieve certain milestones and appropriate solution designs.

ASX managing director and chief executive Helen Lofthouse first flagged the program in February when the exchange was forced to go back to the drawing board following the botched blockchain project.

Lofthouse said the new strategy will have "a more intensive focus on listening" to industry stakeholders, adding that "we have established the CHESS Replacement Partnership Program which acknowledges that it will take the combined efforts of many stakeholders to achieve the best outcome for the market."

In the most recent update, Lofthouse said: "In developing the Partnership Program, we were cognisant of stakeholder feedback on the extended timeline to deliver CHESS replacement and recognise that their further engagement will be required for longer than originally expected."

To be eligible for the Development Incentive Pool, Lofthouse said participants must be developing a technology application that connects and interacts with the CHESS replacement.

Despite the minor setback, Lofthouse said "good progress is being made on the CHESS Replacement solution design" and requests for proposals were recently issued.

"In addition, we've had constructive engagement through our newly formed Technical Committee, and we will begin scope refinement sessions in May. We have also begun preliminary discussions on the industry testing approach, as well as potential implementation options," she said.

In March, Lofthouse announced that the chief information officer role has been revamped.

The current group executive of technology and data and CIO role, held by Dan Chesterman, has been split, creating a new dedicated CIO who will report to Lofthouse, and a separate technology division. Chesterman will lead the customer-facing technology and data business. The new CIO role focuses on system resilience and the delivery of multi-year technology transformation programs.

Separately, the ASX flagged it is considering the future of the ASX Managed Fund Settlement Service or mFunds and will release a consultation paper in June seeking industry feedback.

Less than 10 years old, mFunds provides investors access to unlisted managed funds but have attracted just $1.6 billion in funds under management across 232 products.

Compared to ETFs, which have hit about $136 billion across 283 funds, the ASX argued that mFunds have stagnated.

The ASX also recently announced it was approached by Yieldbroker to consider selling its 43% stake in the latter. Yieldbroker is currently being courted by US platform Tradeweb Markets.

The sale is worth $125 million and the ASX will potentially earn $55 million.

Read more: ASXCHESSmFundsYieldbrokerDevelopment Incentive PoolTradeweb MarketsDan ChestermanHelen Lofthouse
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

US platform bids for Yieldbroker
FCA simplifies listing rules to attract global companies
ASX red alert: Soaring negative cash flows raise concerns
Future Fund trumps market averages
Challenger reports strong retail annuity sales
Iress unveils major restructure, new leadership
AMP wealth management AUM grows $2bn
Equity Trustees enlists HUB24 for custodial platform admin
Maple-Brown Abbott relaunches sustainable fund
Global X debuts US corporate bond ETF

Editor's Choice

ASX Partnership Program hits snag

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:46PM
The Australian Securities Exchange has hit a snag with its $70 million CHESS Replacement Partnership Program, flagging it will need longer stakeholder engagement than expected.

Jones calls for taxonomy to clarify greenwashing

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:42PM
Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones said that without a sustainable finance taxonomy, regulators will only be able to catch the "most egregious" examples of greenwashing in Australia.

Ord Minnett cops $888k fine over buyback

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:31PM
ASIC's Market Disciplinary Panel handed Ord Minnett an $888,000 infringement notice over two contraventions of market integrity rules which occurred when conducting a buyback.

GBST acquires WealthConnect platform

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:18PM
GBST has bolstered its fintech portfolio by acquiring WealthConnect, the flagship product of the now-defunct financial software provider Creativemass, for an undisclosed amount.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.