ASIC takes property development group to court

ASIC is investigating the owners of a Perth-based property development firm who gave unlicensed financial advice.

Monica Kaur, Melvin Paul Singh, Sadu Singh and Stephanie Lee, who operate MKS Property Investments/Developments and Paradise Property Group, are under the close watch of ASIC.

ASIC alleges that between at least 1 March 2017 and 16 December 2020, they advised some 300 clients to establish self-managed superannuation funds and invest in property and developments set up by MKS Property, which is an unregistered managed investment scheme.

Some $11.3 million was raised from the investors, some of which ASIC alleges was used for personal use by the defendants.

The Australian Federal Police and ASIC executed search warrants on a residential premise and business premises on 17 December 2020.

Freezing orders have also been slapped on the companies' assets.

As the investigation continues, the regulator ultimately wants to shut down the companies by appointing liquidators and issue disqualification orders against the defendants. ASIC has prevented the defendants from leaving the country.

The matter has been adjourned in the Federal Court until August 25.