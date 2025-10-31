ASIC confirms investigation into a Clime fund

ASIC has confirmed it has commenced a preliminary investigation into the Clime Australian Income Fund amid confusion generated by a media report that dragged the company into the Venture Egg Financial Services mess.

The corporate watchdog set the record straight, stating that it has commenced an investigation into the fund with respect to its compliance with the target market determination (TMD) and product disclosure statement, and whether it has breached the law in relation to its investments.

"Clime Asset Management Pty Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clime Investment Management Limited. Neither Clime Capital Limited nor Clime Investment Management Limited are subjects in this investigation," ASIC said in a statement.

"As ASIC's investigation is in its preliminary stage, the scope may change. In accordance with ASIC Info Sheet 152, the confirmation of an investigation does not mean that an entity or person has contravened the law or will necessarily be the subject of any legal or other proceeding. No adverse inference should be drawn from an investigation."

It comes nearly one week after the article was published, alleging that ASIC's investigation is focused on Clime's dealings with shareholder Secure Bailment Solutions (SBS) and uncovering how about $70 million flowed into the Australian Income Fund in early 2024 from Venture Egg.

The Australian Income Fund invests in equities, preferred shares, debt securities, income notes, A-REITs and cash. It aims to achieve an annual income of 3% above the RBA cash rate.

The TMD shows that the fund has a "natural bias towards the S&P ASX 200 stocks and their associated debt securities, and generally defensive sectors including property, utilities, infrastructure, healthcare, telecommunications and financials."

The fund holds 60 to 80 different securities at any time and "would typically be considered to have a medium level of portfolio diversification."

ASIC added that it "is aware of recent public reports and commentary relating to an ASIC investigation in relation to various Clime entities."