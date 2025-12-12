ASFA expands financial crime prevention framework for super trustees

CFS launches retirement income optimiser VINNY VUCAGO | Colonial First State (CFS) has launched a new retirement feature designed to give eligible super members greater flexibility in preparing for retirement and accessing future income options.

Perpetual names insto relationship, funds services lead MATTHEW WAI | Perpetual Corporate Trust, the corporate trustee, custody and digital infrastructure services arm of Perpetual, has welcomed an executive to oversee its institutional relationships and managed funds services.

Woodbridge loans $100m for Brisbane residential development RIDDHIMA TALWANI | Woodbridge Capital has provided a new $100 million loan for a residential development in Brisbane, delivering 150 apartments close to the CBD.