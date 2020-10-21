NEWS
Coronavirus News
APRA reduces ERS reporting for funds
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 OCT 2020   12:23PM

The prudential regulator has announced it will cut down on the amount of information it requires funds to provide as part of the Early Release of Super reporting standards.

From September 30, APRA said it will only require sections 6-8 of SRF 91.1: COVID-19 Pandemic Data Collection to be reported on a monthly basis through to 31 January 2021.

This means APRA will be putting a greater focus on fraud risk and prevention in the early release scheme.

Funds will need to tell the regulator how many total fraud incidents, both internal and external, it has identified on a monthly basis, and how many of those are attributable to COVID-19.

Funds will also need to tell APRA the value f the largest single fraud incident, in dollar terms, during the month since previously reported and the total potential value of near misses.

In addition, they will need o provide commentary on the date of occurrence, causes, remediation/recovery activities and timeframes for systematic incidents, material incidents and near misses.

Super funds will also need to report to the regulator if its fraud risk profile has changed in the last three months, whether those changes were related to COVID-19 and if its fraud management and oversight reporting has changed, amongst other things.

These have always been requirements of the reporting standards set by APRA for the oversight of the ERS scheme, but will now have more of a focus.

Funds will no longer have to continue providing information on complaints handled through internal dispute resolution processes, insured member accounts, insurance claims and claim duration.

APRA will also stop requiring funds to report on members accounts which were provided with intra-fund advice related to ERS payments on a monthly basis.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

