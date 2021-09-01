NEWS
Superannuation

APRA leaves door open for benchmark tweaks

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 SEP 2021   2:20PM

APRA general manager superannuation Katrina Ellis says the regulator is open to finding better benchmarks, especially for unlisted assets, in both its heatmaps and Your Future, Your Super performance test.

Speaking at AIST's annual investment conference, Ellis said APRA can change the indices either via seeking approval from the government or at its own discretion.

"So, there is some flexibility in the legislation process to update the indices that we use. And I think we can make proposals to the government about expanding the number of indices that are used in the benchmark as well," she said.

"But that would be a change to the regulations whereas APRA actually has a more straightforward discretion on the indices that are used."

As an example, she cited the indices for unlisted assets, which drew censure from many superannuation funds and their consultants.

"We know it [index for unlisted assets] is not perfect," she said.

"When we put out our heatmap, we used listed indices because we couldn't find a decent unlisted index. A number of suggestions were put through to the government about what unlisted indices to use...But the timing of [the test] and the resetting of the index value for some of the indices, that timing doesn't work for [the test]."

She said some indices couldn't be used because their June 30 value doesn't come out before the time APRA has to calculate the test results.

"I think that's an area that we would really like to improve..." she said, indicating the index change could be for both the test and the heatmaps.

"We're trying to use the best that's available right now, but we also want to work with all participants in the industry to say 'well how can we measure this better?'

"So, yes, we realise it's not perfect. It's going to be here as an annual thing. So, let's continue to revise."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021.

