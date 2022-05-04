Apex completes MMC, IFAA acquisition

Apex has finalised its acquisition of New Zealand's MMC Group, including local subsidiary IFAA Group, marking its entry into New Zealand.

MMC provides administration services to investment managers and IFAA does the same for Australian superannuation funds.

MMC will now rebrand as part of Apex Group, and Apex Group said the acquisition of IFAA will enhance its ability to serve Australian clients.

This is the latest in a series of successfully integrated global acquisitions for Apex, including the addition of Australia-based Mainstream Group.

Following completion of announced acquisitions, Apex will operate from over 80 offices in 40 countries worldwide, with 9000 employees servicing an expected US$2.5 trillion in assets across administration, depositary, custody and under management.

"We are excited by the additions of MMC and IFAA to Apex Group, which will provide a supportive platform for their continued success and growth," Peter Hughes, founder and chief executive of Apex Group said.

"We see huge opportunity in the thriving New Zealand and Australian investment markets and the local expertise of the MMC team will underpin the delivery of our broad range of high-quality solutions for clients.

"We look forward to the benefits this acquisition will also bring for MMC and IFAA's existing client base and employees, providing them with access to the group's scalable single-source solution, technology innovation, international reach and market connectivity."

Vedran Babic, chief executive of MMC Group added: "Being part of the Apex Group will create new opportunities for our clients and people."