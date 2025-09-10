AMP, Perpetual, Ironbark shutter funds

AMP, Perpetual and Ironbark have all announced they will be shuttering funds as they lack viability.

AMP said it made the decision to terminate the AMP Capital Equity Fund (AMP Equity Fund), effective August 29.

"The fund's small and reducing size may compromise our future ability to efficiently manage the fund to deliver cost-effective returns in line with the fund's objectives," AMP said.

"Therefore, we believe it is in the best interests of all investors to terminate the fund."

Investors in the fund were told they do not need to take any action and they will receive investment proceeds as cash payments into the bank account AMP has on file, consisting of the final distribution on or around 12 September 2025; and the final payment for the balance of the investment proceeds currently expected to be on or around 19 September 2025.

"Please note this timing may shift due to events subsequent to the termination of the fund and we will advise of any changes to the final payment date as required. We will endeavour to return your investment proceeds as efficiently as possible," AMP told investors.

Likewise, Perpetual has closed its Totus Alpha Long Short Fund, effective September 2.

"The investment manager has advised Perpetual that the fund is not at a sufficient level of funds under management to achieve the scale necessary to be commercially viable," Perpetual said.

"Following a significant redemption in the preceding 12 months, the fund's operating expenses are disproportionately high relative to the fund's size."

Perpetual said Totus had considered the impact this would have on the remaining investors and the sustainability of continuing to cover operating expenses and concluded the fund's purpose could no longer be accomplished.

"As a result, Perpetual has determined that it is in the unitholders' best interests that Perpetual terminate the fund on the termination date and proceed to wind up the fund."

Perpetual said it expects the fund's remaining investors will be paid termination proceeds on or around December 1.

In the meantime, Perpetual said management fees will continue to apply, and expenses remain reimbursable during winding up.

Lastly, Ironbark said after a strategic review it is closing the Harris Global Value Share Fund, effective September 17.

Ironbark said investment will be automatically redeemed and proceeds will be paid to investors' nominated bank accounts on or around September 24.