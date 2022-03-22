NEWS
Investment

AMP North bolsters offering

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 22 MAR 2022   12:22PM

AMP's North has added 18 investment options to its investment menu, covering equities, property, bonds and technology, and launched partner portolios on the platform.

Some of the new additions to the investment menu include the BetaShares Crypto Innovators and VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and Esports ETFs, as well as funds such as Ausbil Active Dividend Income Fund, First Sentier Responsible Listed Infrastructure Fund, the Munro Global Growth Fund and the UBS Yarra Microcap Fund.

North has also launched two new partnered managed portfolios (PMPs), with Milestone Financial and Coastline Advice.

InvestSense is the appointed investment manager for both PMPs.

This now brings the number of advice practices partnered with the North platform to 16.

"Providing advisers and their clients with access to a diverse and growing range of high-quality and contemporary investments is a fundamental aspect of our strategy for North," AMP's director of platforms Edwina Maloney said.

"We'll also continue to draw on our knowledge of financial advice to work with more advice practices and investment managers to develop tailored managed portfolios, recognising the value they provide their clients."

Commenting on the venture, Milestone Financial's director Ian Hayes said: "We are delighted to partner with North and InvestSense to launch a range of managed portfolios for Milestone Financial clients.

"The portfolios offer our clients access to an expanded range of investment options and InvestSense's expertise, while investment decisions can be implemented quickly and efficiently via the North platform, all of which will lead to better outcomes for clients."

