Executive Appointments
AMP Capital appoints NZ head of investments
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 APR 2021   12:23PM

AMP Capital has appointed a new head of investments for New Zealand, adding the former head of investment strategy at CommInsure.

Michael Gray has stepped into the role on an interim basis as AMP Capital progresses its strategy to explore sale or partnership options for its global equities and fixed income business.

He will be based in Auckland and will report into the wider AMP Capital team to incorporate global asset strategy into local portfolios.

Gray will report directly to AMP Capital New Zealand managing director and head of clients Rebekah Swan.

"I am delighted to announce that Michael has joined the AMP Capital team in the head of investments, NZ role. Michael's experience will be invaluable in the changing shape of the New Zealand business and meeting the needs of our clients," Swan said.

"This is a key appointment for the New Zealand business, working in partnership with our New Zealand and global investment teams to achieve outstanding results for our clients. I welcome Michael's appointment and look forward to him stepping into the role."

Gray has been running his own consultancy business for several years. Prior to that, he was an investment manager at Suncorp between 2013 and 2015 and head of investment strategy at CommInsure from 2007 to 2013.

He also previously held portfolio manager roles with ASB Group Investments and JB Were Goldman Sachs.

His appointment follows AMP's announcement that it would demerge its private markets business after plans to sell AMP Capital to Ares Management fell through.

AMP Limited has retained AMP Capital's global equities and fixed income business and is still exploring sale options for that public markets part of AMP Capital's business. The multi-asset part pf the business is in the process of being transferred to AMP Australia under the demerger.

"I look forward to working with the AMP Capital team. I've admired their contribution to the New Zealand industry over the years, particularly in relation to responsible investing, and welcome the opportunity to utilise my experience and knowledge in the continued delivery of exception investment solutions for clients," Gray said.

Read more: CommInsureMichael GrayAMP Capital New ZealandAMP AustraliaAMP LimitedAres ManagementASB Group InvestmentsGoldman SachsSuncorp
