Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Alternatives investors await more corrections: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 MAR 2023   12:42PM

Hedge fund and venture capital investors are bracing for a tough 12 months ahead, anticipating asset valuations will continue a downward trend, new research finds.

Many global institutional investors expressed concerns over asset valuations and subdued optimism in Preqin's newly released Alternative assets H1 2023 report.

The survey, which included Australian investors, found that hedge funds experienced their toughest year since the Global Financial Crisis, which according to Preqin's All-Strategies Hedge Fund Benchmark declined by 6.75% at the end of 2022.

Some 64% of investors said their hedge funds met their expectations, while only 8% thought they exceeded them. For the remainder of 2023, some hedge fund investors (38%) are optimistic about improved performance.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency hedge funds had a disappointing run in 2022 and as such, 43% of investors plan to decrease their exposure to these funds, the largest proportion of any category, Preqin said.

Private equity investors (53%) think their asset class is overvalued and expect a correction, although not imminently. Nearly the same number of investors (56%) agreed that private equity portfolio pricing has declined year on year. Moreover, 60% of respondents consider that private equity will perform worse in the coming year.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Nearly three-quarters (74%) surveyed believe that venture capital assets are overvalued, an increase from 69% year on year. They predict that a correction is imminent.

"It comes as no surprise that historic low borrowing costs and a flush of liquidity has driven valuations higher, but with current interest rates rising and liquidity being squeezed, there could still be room for valuations to normalise," the research found.

Consequently, the capital committed to venture capital opportunities is reversing compared to prior years as a larger proportion of investors plan to allocate less in this asset class over the next 12 months.

As for private debt, the majority of investors (74%) said asset values are either "undervalued or fairly valued".

"This is consistent with investors' views of where we are in the global market cycle, with 62% agreeing that the debt market is either approaching a trough or recovering," Preqin said.

Only half (48%) of respondents said that interest rates were a key concern for this asset class, as rising interest rates tend to make issuing private debt less appealing to borrowers and can potentially reduce the number of deals available.

Read more: Preqin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Retail the next frontier for private markets: Preqin
Aussie private capital on the rise: Report
Investors dig deeper for alternative assets
Preqin acquires Colmore
Preqin expands local team
Aussie PE, VC assets hit milestone
Super funds hunt for co-investment deals
Super funds overlook VC potential
Hedge funds record best month since GFC
Preqin opens Australian office

Editor's Choice

MSC Trustees names Singapore chief

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
MSC Trustees has named a chief executive for its recently launched Singapore operations.

Alternatives investors await more corrections: Research

KARREN VERGARA
Hedge fund and venture capital investors are bracing for a tough 12 months ahead, anticipating asset valuations will continue a downward trend, new research finds.

Menopause: The silent economic crisis

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
For most, women's reproductive concerns remain taboo in the workplace. However, with menopause estimated to be robbing women of at least $17 billion in retirement, calls for mandated menopause leave are growing.

Could a four-day workweek save the day?

CHLOE WALKER
The four-day workweek wave has hit Australian shores and its many advocates believe it can play a major role in closing the gender pay gap in retirement.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.