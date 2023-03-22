Alternatives investors await more corrections: Research

Hedge fund and venture capital investors are bracing for a tough 12 months ahead, anticipating asset valuations will continue a downward trend, new research finds.

Many global institutional investors expressed concerns over asset valuations and subdued optimism in Preqin's newly released Alternative assets H1 2023 report.

The survey, which included Australian investors, found that hedge funds experienced their toughest year since the Global Financial Crisis, which according to Preqin's All-Strategies Hedge Fund Benchmark declined by 6.75% at the end of 2022.

Some 64% of investors said their hedge funds met their expectations, while only 8% thought they exceeded them. For the remainder of 2023, some hedge fund investors (38%) are optimistic about improved performance.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency hedge funds had a disappointing run in 2022 and as such, 43% of investors plan to decrease their exposure to these funds, the largest proportion of any category, Preqin said.

Private equity investors (53%) think their asset class is overvalued and expect a correction, although not imminently. Nearly the same number of investors (56%) agreed that private equity portfolio pricing has declined year on year. Moreover, 60% of respondents consider that private equity will perform worse in the coming year.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) surveyed believe that venture capital assets are overvalued, an increase from 69% year on year. They predict that a correction is imminent.

"It comes as no surprise that historic low borrowing costs and a flush of liquidity has driven valuations higher, but with current interest rates rising and liquidity being squeezed, there could still be room for valuations to normalise," the research found.

Consequently, the capital committed to venture capital opportunities is reversing compared to prior years as a larger proportion of investors plan to allocate less in this asset class over the next 12 months.

As for private debt, the majority of investors (74%) said asset values are either "undervalued or fairly valued".

"This is consistent with investors' views of where we are in the global market cycle, with 62% agreeing that the debt market is either approaching a trough or recovering," Preqin said.

Only half (48%) of respondents said that interest rates were a key concern for this asset class, as rising interest rates tend to make issuing private debt less appealing to borrowers and can potentially reduce the number of deals available.