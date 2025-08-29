Newspaper icon
Alternatives, international equities dominate mandates

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 29 AUG 2025   12:19PM

The number of contestable investment mandates rose to 6007 in the March quarter of this year, according to the latest Rainmaker Mandate Chaser report.

Managed accounts was the largest market segment with 2658, followed by 2368 for super, 770 for investment managers, and 211 for government agencies. This was the first report in which managed accounts mandates was included.

The inclusion of managed accounts, together with process adjustments, increased the mandate universe from 2600 in December 2024 to just over 6000 in March.

By asset class, this broke down into alternatives having the most mandates with 1525, followed by international equities with 1501, Australian equities with 912, international and Australian fixed income with 568 and 564 respectively, property with 536, cash with 314, and diversified with 87.

In percentage terms this simplifies to 40% of the contestable mandate universe belonging to equities, followed by alternatives taking a 25% share. Fixed income was next with 18%, and property 9%.

There were 560 individual managers running the 6007 mandates across eight asset classes. The top five entities running the most mandates as of March 2025 were BlackRock, Vanguard, Macquarie, Betashares and Pendal.

Alternatives proved the busiest asset class, with 323 managers running mandates. International equities was next with 192 managers competing in the asset class, and there were a 127 for Australian equities.

There were an estimated 55 mandate appointments from not-for-profit super funds and investment managers, 199 model portfolio mandates, four mandates from retail super and three mandates from government agencies in the 12 months to end of March 2025.

Read more: BetasharesBlackRockMacquariePendalRainmakerVanguard
