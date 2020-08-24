AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients

Government should top up the superannuation balances of Australians who make less than $39,837 a year and genuinely accessed their superannuation under ERS, according to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.

The body is recommending the government contribute to accounts of low-income earners, equaling 25% of the superannuation savings that they withdrew.

This would mean a maximum of $5000 contribution from the government, which will be for low-income earners who genuinely withdraw the full $20,000.

A spokesperson said AIST did not have an estimate of the cost to budget of the top ups, but said it would be several billion dollars.

It's just one of several recommendations AIST has made in its supplementary submission ahead of the 2020/21 budget to prevent the long-term financial impacts of the pandemic on the superannuation system.

The submission focuses on the impact COVID-19 has had on widening an already unevenly distributed retirement savings gap, particularly in regards to the government's Early Release of Super (ERS).

AIST commissioned Mercer to model the impact of ERS and reduced contributions on retirement balances and found the impact is sitting at over $100 billion, equating to $83.8 billion in lost investment earnings and an estimated $16.4 billion in lost superannuation guarantee contributions.

AIST has recommended the superannuation co-contribution rate and threshold be increased, the removal of the $450 minimum super guarantee threshold and super on paid parental leave.

Without these recommendations put in place, there is a risk of a wider super gap for women, young people and lower income earners.

"Closing the COVID super gap will require a commitment from government, employers and individuals, a commitment crucial to minimising the long-term consequences of the virus - particularly for those who can least afford it," AIST said.

AIST said extra contributions to super will not be possible for most low and middle income Australians who accessed their super but those who can afford to should be incentivised to repay their super gap.

AIST chief executive Eva Sheerlinck said: "Catching up contributions later in their working life will cost significantly more than the amount withdrawn and will be difficult to achieve for many low-income earners."

The currently amount of co-contribution is dependent on income and the individual contribution. The current maximum is $500 and government matching rate for contributions is set at 50%. The eligible applicant must have a super balance below $1.6 million.

The lower income threshold is currently $39,837 while the higher income threshold is $54,837. The AIST said a temporary approach could be to increase the co-contribution rate to $1.50 for each dollar in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 financial years.

"Increasing the value of the current government co-contribution scheme will provide an incentive for some to make extra payments as they are able to," AIST said.

Despite this, AIST said the legislated increase in the superannuation guarantee to 12% will provide some relief for those who can return to work and in turn increase retirement outcomes.

Furthermore, AIST advocates for the removal of the $450 per month threshold on the superannuation guarantee.

"The $450 minimum monthly threshold was originally introduced because of the administrative burden to employers responsible for administrating small amounts of superannuation however advances in technology and payroll systems mean that this reason is no longer valid."

AIST noted that those impacted by this threshold are more likely to be women, those on lower incomes, those working part-time and multiple-job holders.

Women withdrew more super than men on average, accounting for a higher portion of their already lower super balances. Women aged 25-34 withdrew an average 35% of their balance while men only withdrew 31%.

In addition, women are six times more likely to reduce their work hours when becoming a parent compared to men.

AIST recommended that the government measure and publish the super gap each year and assess the impact that COVID-19 and changes to early access to super have had on women.