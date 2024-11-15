Advice take up falls amid decade-low retirement confidence

While demand for financial advice is apparently the highest it's ever been, the number of people actually seeking it has dropped.

That's according to new research from Brighter Super and Investment Trends that shows retirement confidence among Australians is the lowest it's been in a decade.

According to the 2024 Retirement Income Report, only 29% of pre-retiree Australians are well-prepared for their retirement in 2024 - the lowest number in a decade. In 2023, 41% of pre-retirees reported feeling confident and, with the exception of 2022, over the past decade the figure consistently sat above 40%.

At the same time, the number of pre-retirees saying they feel unprepared has increased 7% in the past year to 47%.

Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said that in response Australians are typically changing their retirement plans and contributing more into superannuation, rather than consulting a financial adviser.

"Something that we're seeing, in the broader sense of financial advice, the appetite for financial advice or guidance has been historically high... about 15.8 million adults wanted some form of guidance... but the number [of those] seeking advice has dropped in the past reporting period," she said.

According to the report, only about 25% of pre-retirees are seeking financial advice in 2024, compared to about 35% in 2023.

She believes the downturn is due to the everchanging landscape of financial advice.

"The reality is that the traditional financial advice service has re-orientated or shifted in the past few years due to all of the regulatory and compliance [changes] that advisers have to face," Guiamatsia added.

"What we are seeing here is the divergence between the demand, which is increasing, and the actual consultation rate; the gap is widening."

Elsewhere, half of all super fund members are unaware that their main super fund offers financial advice, Investment Trends found, and two-thirds of pre-retirees are unaware of pension products from their super funds.

"The challenge for super funds is to motivate large numbers of members to take specific actions-like making voluntary contributions and seeking advice - that can lead to genuine financial readiness, not just a sense of preparedness," Guiamatsia said.

"Taking action positively correlates with a greater feeling of preparedness."

Adversely, retirees are increasingly confident to fund their retirement, with up to 23% of the group citing a "high level of confidence" this year, a 300-basis point increase from the previous corresponding period.

This is despite the retirement funding gap having also widened to 31% - the perceived income required for a comfortable retirement sits at $4200 per month but the expected income in retirement is just $2900 per month.

Moreover, although super fund remains as top source for retirement information, the rate has dipped significantly; more people are turning to their friends and families to seek related information. This is reflected especially through younger Australians.