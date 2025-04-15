Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Acadian AM launches EM equity fund

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 15 APR 2025   12:06PM

Acadian Asset Management has launched the Acadian Enhanced Emerging Markets Equity Fund in Australia.

The new strategy aims to generate long-term returns for Australian wholesale investors through a diversified portfolio of approximately 500 emerging market companies.

This is coupled with Acadian's systematic style of investing, which includes quantitative models and algorithms to make investment decisions, a method Acadian has applied to the sector since 1994.

Based on data from eVestment, the median systematic manager in the eVestment Global Emerging Markets All Cap Core Equity universe outperformed their fundamental peers over one-, five-, 10- and 20-year periods (after fees and based composite performance of peer groups), the active manager said.

Acadian Australia chief executive Gillian Savage said the launch comes amid the sector's stellar growth over the past decade, accounting to the expansion of the investable universe, improved data coverage and reduced trading costs.

"We are global specialists in systematic investing and our approach benefits investors over the long term by generating a more consistent return profile, which is a highly valuable attribute in an asset class like emerging markets because it can experience periods of high volatility," she said.

"With a large number of stocks contributing small amounts to the total return over time, the strategy is designed to generate incremental returns above the benchmark while reducing active risk."

Director of wholesale markets Mark Mukundan said the fund will provide access to a large pool of companies with returns closely linked to local influences.

"This fund has been designed to be a core emerging market holding, due to its high stock diversity, multifactor approach, and low stock-specific risk profile," he said.

"It could also be a complementary and differentiating feature if positioned alongside higher risk concentrated strategies or a possible replacement for an index allocation, given the fund is actively managed and competitively priced at a management cost of 0.47% which is lower than existing MSCI EM Index replication strategies."

Colonial First State has been selected to serve as responsible entity.

As at 31 December 2024, Acadian has $189 billion in assets under management and $39 billion is allocated in emerging market strategies.

Read more: Acadian Asset ManagementAcadian Enhanced Emerging Markets EquityAcadian AustraliaColonial First StateeVestment GlobalGillian SavageMark MukundanMSCI EM Index
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GESB expands leadership team
Paying more fees doesn't speed up superannuation death benefit payouts
Fitzpatricks names head of product
Which fund managers are making the most from investor fees?
Cybercriminals attack major super funds
Otivo launches AI-powered advice tool
Not one trustee tracked end-to-end claims handling times: ASIC
My Dealer Services partners to enhance adviser education
CFS awards fixed income mandate
CFS Edge, North enhance platform capabilities

Editor's Choice

Global investor services group enters Australia

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:26PM
The UK-based firm has acquired AMAL Group, aiming to tap into the growing demand for trustee and administration services in Australia and New Zealand.

VanEck to intro RMBS, India ETFs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:24PM
VanEck will soon list two new ETFs, one being an RMBS strategy and the other investing in Indian growth stocks.

NGS Super to launch lifetime income product

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:02PM
NGS Super has partnered with Challenger to provide guaranteed lifetime income for members.

Coalition targets 'ambitious' goal of 30k advisers

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:27PM
The Coalition wants to "rebuild the advice industry" by increasing the number of advisers to 30,000.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media