ABPs alone won't meet retirement income covenant: Knox

Mercer's David Knox says super funds won't be able to meet the Retirement Income Covenant's requirements via account-based pensions alone and will have to look at other solutions.

The government's latest guidance on the Retirement Income Covenant released in July backtracked from Comprehensive Retirement Income Products. It told trustees to focus on income and demoted its previous requirements of "longevity" and "flexibility" to something to consider from must-haves.

"My hunch is that APRA will produce some prudential standards, some guidance, and an account-based pension only product will not be sufficient because it will not be appropriate for all your members," Knox said, in a session at the AIST's annual investment conference.

"We've had this discussion internally. If someone has a balance of $150[000 to] $200,000 and they single, they'll receive the Age Pension. Do they need a longevity product?" he said, adding such a person may still want certainty in their income in retirement.

He said APRA will likely not define what the longevity product looks like. But it will require trustees to look at all the members and how they can be brought into a hybrid product.

The covenant requires super funds to offer retirement income products for "all" members, meaning funds will have to break them into cohorts to design products that offer the maximum possible retirement income.

Australian National University associate professor Geoff Warren said figuring the number of cohorts will be a challenge for super funds.

"I don't think it's going to be with a handful of cohorts. [If I think of] five, had a list of things that are important and if you actually multiply them to the power of 10, they would work out to be a lot. Now clearly you can't do that, but you have to come somewhere in between a handful and the number..." Warren said.

He said funds will have to work out what's most important.

"The other thing...the ultimate game could be one cohort with individual tailoring. It's a long way down the track, but you've got to think [on] that spectrum into the future," he said.

