1.5 metres to trigger real estate downfall

Social distancing will impact all real estate sectors, including local and global REITs, according to global real estate manager Principal Global Investors.

It comes a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a rent relief package for commercial tenants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investors are pricing in the impact of social distancing on REITs, Principal portfolio manager Janine Yoong said.

"We are all finding ourselves in a situation that's definitely not business as usual," she said.

"The market is pricing in the impact of social distancing. Real estate, as a place of congregation for people, is being impacted around the world, and Australia is no different."

She argued the retail sector had been disproportionately impacted.

"Retail REITs are most heavily impacted because of social distancing guidelines and their facilities such as shops, cinemas and restaurants are either facing forced closure or a sharp fall in foot traffic, resulting in tenants who are unable to pay their rent," Yoong said.

"Some big-name retailers are voluntarily shutting their physical stores and trying to negotiate rent relief with landlords."

The Aussie market's weighting to retail has seen the S&P/ASX 300 AREIT index suffer blows of 34.3%, she said, with every sector of the real estate industry experiencing a downturn.

"The office market will also be affected, albeit to varying degrees, as smaller SME tenants who are impacted by the virus will struggle to pay their rent and will be seeking rental relief from landlords," Yoong said.

"That said, SMEs don't make up all tenants in a building, so there is some income security from bigger corporate tenants."

However, neighbourhood shopping centres seem to be holding up well, she said.

Yoong argued the Australian real estate market had seen a more coordinated response from government, regulators and financial institutions compared to its peers.

"We're seeing the banks work with the government and regulators, and stepping up to provide assistance and relief," she said.

"For landlords, commercial consideration and practicalities are having to outweigh contractual terms.

"For example, a landlord might negotiate a temporary rental reduction in return for the tenancy committing to a longer lease term."

The government's new measures, announced yesterday, force landlords to reduce leases in proportion to a reduction in business for the tenant.

However, rent won't be waived, only deferred, with the tenant needing to pay back their landlord over the remaining period of their lease. Landlords cannot terminate leases, while tenants must honour leases.

The scheme will apply to any tenancies with a turnover of $50 million or less where the landlord or tenant applies for the government's JobKeeper package.

